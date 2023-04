Today's Cool School is Carencro Heights Elementary!

In honor of Women's History Month in March, the students at Carencro Heights welcomed Mayor Charlotte Stemmans Clavier. She was the guest speaker at a recent assembly. Mayor Clavier is the first woman to be elected mayor of Carencro.

