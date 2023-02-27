GMA Cool Schools: Alice Boucher Elementary

Today's Cool School is Alice Boucher Elementary!

The 4th grade Spanish immersion class is parting of a gardening initiative that works with the Co-Op Extension office to urbanize gardens on school campuses.

Alice Boucher Elementary Urban Gardening at Alice Boucher Elementary

They work with Master Gardeners that are volunteers. They'll teach lessons about seasonal plants. They'll harvest and provide food for their class.

Alice Boucher Elementary Preparing Urban Garden Food Raised in Alice Boucher Elementary's Garden

This year's crop includes cabbage, carrots, mustard greens, lettuce, swiss chard and more.

Alice Boucher Elementary Urban Gardening At Alice Boucher Elementary

