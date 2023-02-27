Watch Now
GMA Cool Schools: Alice Boucher Elementary

Urban Gardening to Feed Classes
Alice Boucher Elementary
Urban Gardening at Alice Boucher Elementary
Posted at 6:30 AM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 07:30:25-05

Today's Cool School is Alice Boucher Elementary!

The 4th grade Spanish immersion class is parting of a gardening initiative that works with the Co-Op Extension office to urbanize gardens on school campuses.

Urban Gardening at Alice Boucher Elementary

They work with Master Gardeners that are volunteers. They'll teach lessons about seasonal plants. They'll harvest and provide food for their class.

Preparing Urban Garden Food Raised in Alice Boucher Elementary's Garden

This year's crop includes cabbage, carrots, mustard greens, lettuce, swiss chard and more.

Urban Gardening At Alice Boucher Elementary

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

