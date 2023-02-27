GMA Cool Schools: Alice Boucher Elementary

Today's Cool School is Alice Boucher Elementary!
The 4th grade Spanish immersion class is parting of a gardening initiative that works with the Co-Op Extension office to urbanize gardens on school campuses.
They work with Master Gardeners that are volunteers. They'll teach lessons about seasonal plants. They'll harvest and provide food for their class.
This year's crop includes cabbage, carrots, mustard greens, lettuce, swiss chard and more.
If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.