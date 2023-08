Today's Cool School could be your school! Teachers, coaches, and staff, tell us everything cool that's happening at your school!

It could be winning a championship, a group making their school better, a class helping their community, or a special visitor to your school. Really! Anything that is cool.

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.