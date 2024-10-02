LAFAYETTE, La. — It's no secret that Acadiana is home to some local legends — but what happens when those very people come together to share their stories in the hopes of passing the torch on to the next generation of greats?

Taylor Bonin (KATC) Chubby Carrier plays the accordion for an auditorium full of third graders at Baranco Elementary in Lafayette as he gives a motivational speech about success and overcoming obstacles.

That was exactly the case at Baranco Elementary School as the sounds of the accordion filled the auditorium. Grammy-award winner Chubby Carrier performed live at the school Friday and shared his come-up story to wide-eyed third graders there.

Carrier, a Church Point native, passed along his words of wisdom through story-telling as he spoke about rising above doubt to accomplish your dreams no matter where you're from.

Cool Schools: Overcoming Obstacles

"People was always telling me you never gonna amount to anything, you need to get a real job, music is just for fun, you're not gonna get anywhere with that, but you know what? That was just fuel," Carrier told KATC. "So I'm here to talk to the kids about no matter what they tell you, how downgrading they wanna be, how negative they wanna be, you know what? Stay motivated."

Taylor Bonin (KATC) Grammy-award winning artist Chubby Carrier, a Church Point native, answers student questions at Baranco Elementary School. Carrier spoke at the school and gave a live performance as part of the national Rock Your School campaign.

It's the school's way of participating in the national Rock Your School campaign, an annual movement inspiring teachers to create engaging and innovative learning experiences by celebrating small achievements and collaborating with the community to inject creativity into the classroom — all concepts that make the Baranco Bengals cool.

"We want our kids to know that they might be struggling now, but if they work hard and keep trying then they will be successful," Cayce Otwell, Principal at Baranco Elementary, said.

Taylor Bonin (KATC) Third-grade students at Baranco Elementary School in Lafayette gather in the school's auditorium to hear Grammy-award winner Chubby Carrier play accordion and share his words of wisdom.

If you've got a school you think is cool, send an email to news@katctv.com. Make sure to have "Cool Schools" in the subject line, some photos, and a short story about why your school is so cool.

