Cool Schools: North Vermilion Middle School

Creating 3D Versions of the Jamestown Settlement
North Vermilion Middle School
Mrs. Tate's 6th Grade Class works on 3D Jamestown settlement projects.
Posted at 6:30 AM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 07:30:15-04

Today's Cool School is North Vermilion Middle School!

Students in Mrs. April Tate's sixth grade class have been studying colonization and Jamestown, which is the considered the first permanent English settlement. Several students have channeled their talents and creativity into constructing intricate 3D models of Jamestown. These projects recreate the period's dwellings and provide insight into life during the 1600s.

Mrs. Tate's 6th Grade Class works on 3D Jamestown settlement projects.

