Cool Schools: North Vermilion Middle School

Today's Cool School is North Vermilion Middle School!

Students in Mrs. April Tate's sixth grade class have been studying colonization and Jamestown, which is the considered the first permanent English settlement. Several students have channeled their talents and creativity into constructing intricate 3D models of Jamestown. These projects recreate the period's dwellings and provide insight into life during the 1600s.

North Vermilion Middle School Mrs. Tate's 6th Grade Class works on 3D Jamestown settlement projects.

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool