Cool Schools: Making moves at L. Leo Judice

SCOTT, La. — This week's Cool Schools takes us to L. Leo Judice Elementary School in Lafayette Parish.

That's where students will soon be able to enjoy a brand-new walking path currently being installed at the school's playground.

The goal of this new amenity is to not only encourage, but enable more outdoor activity, specifically when wetter weather comes into play. Not to mention, school officials say it helps to beautify the space.

"Each school has been allowed in the past to do capital improvement project ideas and so we decided we wanted to do a walking track as one of our capital improvement pitches to the district," says principal Mia Lemaire. "This track will allow our students to be able to still utilize our playground on beautiful, wonderful, sunny days and get some fresh air and some exercise, even when the grounds are saturated from rain."

