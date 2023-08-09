Cool Schools: JCFA Lafayette Charter High School

Today's Cool School is the JCFA Lafayette Charter High School!

Over the summer they celebrated Christmas in July with the staff, students, and families. They enjoyed movies, arts and crafts, games and some great food at the event. The theme was "Baby It's Warm Outside!" They were able to celebrate and stay cool with snowballs!

JCFA Lafayette Charter High School Baby It's WARM Outside

