Cool Schools: JCFA Lafayette Charter High School

JCFA Lafayette Charter High School
JCFA Lafayette Charter High School Christmas in July Party
Posted at 6:30 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 07:30:29-04

Today's Cool School is the JCFA Lafayette Charter High School!

Over the summer they celebrated Christmas in July with the staff, students, and families. They enjoyed movies, arts and crafts, games and some great food at the event. The theme was "Baby It's Warm Outside!" They were able to celebrate and stay cool with snowballs!

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is Cool!

