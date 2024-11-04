Cool Schools: An inside look at Truman Early Childhood Center

LAFAYETTE, La. — Truman Elementary School on Clara Street has officially shut its doors to move into its new $30 million facility earlier this year, which is located at the intersection of University Avenue and West Willow Street.

This big move even comes with a fresh name: Truman Early Childhood Center. The new building is vibrant and has many engaging features like flowers-and-leaves installations that hang from the ceilings, nature-themed classrooms, and sensory spaces for those attending.

KATC

For this segment of Cool Schools, one enthusiastic kindergartner is hoping to get more students just like her to enroll by making social media videos about the childhood center.

5-year-old Koryn Elaire showcases her school by showing it off online through social media platforms like YouTube and Facebook, giving you an inside look at what prospective students can expect there.

KATC

“I love playing with my friends and being with my teachers at school,” Koryn shared.

Since the relocation, staff and students have been eager to increase enrollment numbers, and with Koryn's media approach, they hope to do just that.

"What better way to show what we have going on here at Truman than by having one of our students show everyone around and give them a tour?” said Ieasha James Warren, an instructor at Truman.

Koryn's videos help capture the essence of the school, inviting viewers to explore the fun and learning that takes place within its walls.

KATC asked why Koryn was chosen to represent the school.

“It's just her natural personality and she’s so bubbly and talkative," Warren says. "When she walks around the school just greeting people she’s that person you think of when you think of ok we need a video that’s who we are going to choose,"

Through her videos, Koryn aims to connect with and attract other children, inviting them to join the Truman Early Childhood Center family.

“I love them, and my momma loved them too,” she expresses.

KATC

To learn more about Cool Schools in your neighborhood, keep it tuned to GMA on Wednesdays in the 6 a.m. hour, visit the KATC website, or download the free KATC mobile app available in your iPhone App Store or Google Play.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

