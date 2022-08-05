Community organizers in Opelousas hosted a free community baby shower event

OPELOUSAS, LA- Community Organizers came together yesterday to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week by helping new and expecting mothers receive the resources needed to care for their babies.

In recognition of National Breastfeeding Month and World Breastfeeding Week, Opelousas General Health System offered a free community baby shower for all new and expecting parents.

This event was held from 4 pm to 7 pm on the 3rd floor of the OGHS Auditorium.

Parents were able to speak with staff members regarding how they are different from other facilities and converse with other community agencies that offered education on topics such as prenatal care, breastfeeding, and new parent resources.