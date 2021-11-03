Ca C'est Bon: Swamp Legs

SWAMP LEGS

Yields about 4 servings

12 alligator legs

12 duck legs (pre battered)

Alligator Marinade

2 tablespoons garlic powder

2 tablespoons onion powder

1 tablespoon Tony Chachere

1 tablespoon blackening seasoning

¾ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon paprika

2 quarts oil

Cooking Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Combine all ingredients into a large mixing bowl and whisk thoroughly. Toss alligator legs in marinade and place on a baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes.

In a medium size pot on high heat, bring 2 quarts of oil up to 350 degrees. Fry duck legs until golden brown and cooked through, about 8 to 10 minutes. Fry your gator legs for about 2 to 4 minutes to reheat. Toss the gator legs in your General Tso sauce and your duck legs in your mango puree (see recipes below). Sprinkle with sesame seeds and green onions (optional).

General Tso Sauce

1.5 ounces rice wine vinegar

3 ounces soy sauce

1.5 ounces hoisin sauce

5.5 ounces chicken broth

¼ cup white sugar

¼ cup brown sugar

⅓ teaspoon ginger powder

⅔ teaspoon garlic powder

⅓ teaspoon red pepper flake

1 tablespoon cornstarch

½ tablespoon cold water

Cooking Instructions:

Combine all ingredients except, red pepper flake, cornstarch, and water into a small sauce pot on medium high heat. Bring to a boil. Once the sauce begins to boil, add your red pepper flakes. Mix your cold water into your cornstarch to make a slurry, then add it to your sauce to thicken.

Mango Puree

1 ¼ pounds diced mango

1 tablespoon sriracha chili sauce

¼ cup white sugar

Cooking Instructions:

In a small saucepan over medium low heat, combine all of your ingredients and cook until mango chunks are soft. Make sure to stir often so that mango doesn’t stick. Once mango chunks are soft enough, transfer mixture to a blender or food processor. Process on high until smooth.

------------------------------------------------------------

