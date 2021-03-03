Ca C'est Bon: Crab Cake Bennies

Crab Cake Bennies

This recipe involves two steps to creating this delicious dish. Start with the crab cake base, move onto creating your corn flake batter to make the most delicious crab cake.

Makes about four servings

Crab Cake Base Ingredients:

2 ounces butter

3/4 cup holy trinity (onion, bell pepper and celery)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 tablespoon blackening seasoning

1 ounce white wine

1/3 cup flour

1½ cups heavy cream

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

4 ounces premium lump crab meat

1 ounce toasted breadcrumbs

1. Melt your butter in a flat bottom pot on medium-high heat.

2. Once butter is melted, add your trinity and cook until translucent.

3. After your trinity has cooked down, stir in your blackening seasoning, salt and pepper and combine well.

4. Add white wine for cooking and allow it to cook out completely.

5. When your white wine has cooked out then add the flour and stir until fully incorporated. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.

6. Whisk in the heavy cream and reduce heat to medium-low.

7. Let it simmer until thickened, stirring often.

8. Remove the mixture from the pot and let it chill in a refrigerator to cool completely.

9. Once the mixture has cooled completely add your crab meat, breadcrumbs and cheese and mix well. Separate mixture into 8 portions.

Corn Flake Batter Ingredients:

7 ounces by weight corn flakes

8 ounces by weight blanched slivered almonds

3 tablespoons brown sugar

3 tablespoons blackening seasoning

2 tablespoons red pepper flakes

1. Crush your corn flakes in a food processor until fine and then transfer to a mixing bowl.

2. Crush your almonds in a food processor until fine and transfer to the same mixing bowl with your corn flakes.

3. Mix remaining ingredients together in a mixing bowl with corn flakes and almonds until well combined.

4. Dip your portioned crab cakes in egg wash, then in flour, then egg wash again before coating with cornflake batter.

5. Fry your crab cakes in oil at 350 degrees for 4 to 5 minutes.

6. Top with poached eggs and finish with your favorite tasso and sauteed onions in your favorite sweet chili sauce!

