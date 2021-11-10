Ca C'est Bon: BBQ Meatloaf

Meatloaf

Yields about 5 servings

3 pounds ground beef

1 egg

⅓ cup toasted bread crumbs

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons blackening seasoning

1 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

⅓ teaspoon black pepper

3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 ⅓ cups creole veggie mix

2 teaspoons cayenne pepper

Cooking Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl combine all ingredients until well incorporated. Line a bread loaf pan with parchment paper. Pack meatloaf mixture into the pan tightly and fold the remaining bit of parchment paper over the meatloaf. Cook at 400 degrees for 1 hour and 30 minutes.

