Ca C'est Bon: BBQ Meatloaf

Meatloaf
Yields about 5 servings
- 3 pounds ground beef
- 1 egg
- ⅓ cup toasted bread crumbs
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons blackening seasoning
- 1 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s
- 2 teaspoons onion powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ⅓ teaspoon black pepper
- 3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 ⅓ cups creole veggie mix
- 2 teaspoons cayenne pepper
Cooking Instructions:
In a large mixing bowl combine all ingredients until well incorporated. Line a bread loaf pan with parchment paper. Pack meatloaf mixture into the pan tightly and fold the remaining bit of parchment paper over the meatloaf. Cook at 400 degrees for 1 hour and 30 minutes.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers