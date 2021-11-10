Watch
Ca C'est Bon: BBQ Meatloaf

Posted at 6:47 AM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 07:47:06-05

Meatloaf

Yields about 5 servings

  • 3 pounds ground beef
  • 1 egg
  • ⅓ cup toasted bread crumbs
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 2 teaspoons blackening seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s
  • 2 teaspoons onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ⅓ teaspoon black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 ⅓ cups creole veggie mix
  • 2 teaspoons cayenne pepper

Cooking Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl combine all ingredients until well incorporated. Line a bread loaf pan with parchment paper. Pack meatloaf mixture into the pan tightly and fold the remaining bit of parchment paper over the meatloaf. Cook at 400 degrees for 1 hour and 30 minutes.

