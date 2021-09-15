Ca C'est Bon: Alligator Bang Bang

Alligator Bang Bang

Makes 4 Servings

Alligator Marinade:

½ cup of yellow mustard

¼ cup honey

1 pound alligator fillet

Cut alligator fillet into bite sized pieces, about ¼ inch. In a small mixing bowl whisk together honey and mustard until well combined. Fold alligator into marinade until alligator bites are well coated. Cover bowl and set aside.

Bang Bang Sauce:

6 ounces ranch dressing

2 ounces General Tso sauce

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together our favorite ranch dressing with your choice of General Tso sauce until well combined and set aside.

In a small pot on medium high heat bring oil to 350 degrees. Coat marinated alligator bites in all-purpose flour and cook until golden brown, about two and a half minutes. Drain on a paper towel lined plate. Once excess oil has dripped off, while still hot, add your fried alligator to your bowl of prepared bang bang sauce and gently coat all pieces in sauce.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel