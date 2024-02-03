BHM: Honoring Opelousas' 1st Black Officers

OPELOUSAS, La. — The Opelousas Museum & Interpretive Center, along with the Opelousas Police Department, will present a celebration of the First Black Law Enforcement in Opelousas on Saturday, February 3, from 1 to 4 pm.

In the mid-1950s, during a time of racial segregation, three courageous black individuals joined the Opelousas Police Department. According to the Opelousas Museum, these three law enforcement pioneers were Lieutenant Julius Guillory, Sergeant Phillip Stelly, and Sergeant Bernard Lewis. They were leaders not only for the police department, but for the entire city.

"With courage they maintained professionalism and stayed focused on doing the job that they were called to do, even during this time of overt racism," museum officials say. "At the time, Black officers were allowed to join law enforcement but were banned from training to advance their careers. Through determination, they overcame adversity and paved the way for other black male and female officers."

These local heroes will be honored tomorrow at the Opelousas Museum, 315 N Main St. A photo exhibit and oral history presentations will bring to life the challenges and accomplishments of these leaders. A reception sponsored by CLECO will follow the presentation.

For more information, contact: Tyrone Abrams; 337-418-8086; abrams@opelousaspd.com.