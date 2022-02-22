Alleman student elected Jr. Beta President

L.J. Alleman Fine Arts Magnet Academy student Zhoriél Tapo has been elected Louisiana Junior Beta State President for 2022-2023.

Tapo, a seventh-grader, was elected by her peers at the Junior Beta State Convention which was held at the Cajundome February

16-18, 2022.

Her campaign slogan was “UP with Zhoriél” which is a focus on continuing to increase member growth in the four pillars of Beta: character, leadership, service, and achievement. Campaigning included a two minute speech, a one minute skit, and a thirty-second question-and-answer segment. The campaign skit was performed by the Alleman Junior Beta Club members, and they received 1st place for their outstanding work.

In addition to the state president victory, Alleman Junior Beta Club also received the following recognitions:

1st place - 7th Grade Social Studies

1st place - Campaign Skit

1st place - Scavenger Hunt

2nd place - Black and White Photography

The Lafayette Parish School System issued congratulations to Zhoriél Tapo for this achievement and the Alleman Beta Club for their recognition.