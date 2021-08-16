Acadiana Law Enforcement Training Academy graduating 21 cadets

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the graduation of Acadiana Law Enforcement Training Academy class 165.
This class has 21 cadets graduating who will go on to serve with the following agencies:
- Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Kaplan Police Department
- Scott Police Department
- Turkey Creek Police Department
- Boyce Police Department
- Baton Rouge Office of Juvenile Justice
- Lafayette Office of Juvenile Justice
- Ville Platte Probation & Parole
Graduation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex located at 1825 West Willow Street in Scott.
