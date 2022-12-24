Community left without power for 20 hours

Some communities, have been without power since 7 p.m. last night, according to Entergy officials there are outages statewide due to winter weather and high winds, but for 70-year-old Debbie Miller having no power is making it extremely hard for her to charge her breathing machine.

I was told that this family's power was turned back on around 3pm today but they still had no power for 20 hours total.

Debbie Miller was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019, the lung cancer caused her to loose part of her left lung.

Debbie says she has to drive 10 minutes to her son's house just to charge her breathing machine.

Debbie miller, Youngsville resident said, "Well I'm a diabetic and I have I had cancer and I had a lung removed so there's a lot of things that I have to do to watch for that I don't want to get sick I just had the flu so I'm kind of vulnerable to whatever is in the air and freezing isn't exactly something that I want to do."

Debbie Miller's granddaughter, Kira Barrow is in nursing school and works a full-time job and she says not having power was not on ger to do list during the cold temperatures.

Kira Barrow, Youngsville Resident said, "I mean I pay for a lot, being a student and I work full time, I mean that's expected but I'm also paying my bills and I'm expecting for my power to work if I'm paying for it I just feel like their wasting my money if you'd say and i just feel like I shouldn't be paying this much if my powers always going to be out."