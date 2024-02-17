City Council Denies New Recovery Program

Plans for a new and improved recovery center for people struggling with addiction have come to a halt in Jennings.

After the Jennings city council cast their votes on Tuesday, The Way (a Crowley-based residential program) cannot build a facility on 202 S. Louise Street.

Life-long Jennings resident Celsey Edmondson said he was disappointed to hear the news.

Edmondson spent nearly 20 years addicted to drugs nearly losing his life at 19.

"Drugs numbed me to where I could cope with society and be able to accept myself like this," Edmondson said.

It was the day after he graduated from high school when a jet ski driver ran over his leg, changing Edmondson's life forever.

It was until Edmondson joined The Way Training Center in 2019 when he finally became sober.

His mentor, Gerard Morgan said there are women in Jeff Davis Parish who are in need of the same support and resources Edmondson relied on.

"There's so many broken homes today," Morgan said. "Women are raising kids by themselves and grandmothers and the families are just totally broken in this day in age."

While three council members were in favor of another training center, one abstained his vote and another was against the project.

Councilman William Armentor said he wished the council's decision turned out different.

"I'm so hurt by the whole ordeal," Armentor said. "The Way Training Center would've really been good for Jennings, La."

