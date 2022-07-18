This Professional-Grade Callus Remover Has Rave Reviews

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re not confident about how your feet look, you don’t have to keep them hidden inside shoes all day long. Nor do you have to spring for a pricey pedicure to make them presentable again.

If your insecurity is because of calluses, which are harmless but unsightly hardened layers of skin that occur when your body tries to protect from friction and pressure, there’s a potential remedy you can buy online. Amazon offers a professional-grade callus remover that has more than 44,000 ratings and an average of 4.3 out of 5 stars.

Deemed Amazon’s Choice in the Corn & Callus Trimmers category, the professional-grade Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Extra Strength Gel is designed to give you spa-fresh feet in your own home whenever it’s convenient for you. (Hallelujah, break out the sandals!)

The directions say to soak feet in warm water and towel dry before applying a thick layer of gel to the bottoms of callused areas. Let it sit for 5-10 minutes then rinse it off and gently buff areas with a pumice stone. Reviewers said for even better results, they lather their feet with lotion and put socks on after finishing callus removal.

This callus remover scores highly with reviewers for softness, ease of use and value for the money. Others have liked the scent.

Reviewer Lisa Wagner said, “Very happy with results — all the dried/crusty/yellow flesh is gone and foot skin is pink and pretty smooth.”

“Best foot callus remover I have ever used!” Cheri whisker said. “My feet were the softest they have ever been.”

It’s currently on sale for $13.87 for an 8-ounce bottle, which is down from $14.99.

You should pay attention to some product warnings, though. Don’t leave it on for too long, as the caustic chemicals dissolve live as well as dead skin, and do not use it on open wounds. Many people have noted the callus remover should not be used on healthy skin sections — only use it where calluses have formed. Use gloves for application, since the skin on your hands is thinner. In this case, following product directions carefully is key to preventing medical problems.

Other callus removers are available if you want to try a different type. This one, for example, is an Amazon’s Choice product for Foot Callus Remover.

The Karlash Callus Remover comes with its own pumice stone for quick and easy callus removal designed to rejuvenate feet. Its fast-acting formula breaks down tough skin. It’s advertised as especially good for runners, those who wear high heels, and people who are on their feet all day.

You still soak your feet for 5-10 minutes in warm water, but you’ll only leave this strong formula on for 30-45 seconds before you can start to file away callused areas. Around 70% of more than 2,800 customers rated it at 5 stars. As with the other, several reviewers said to wear gloves or wash it off your hands immediately. Buy a 4-ounce bottle for $9.45, a discount from $12.99.

Be sandal-ready all year round! Will you buy this callus remover to achieve a salon-level pedicure in the comfort of your home?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.