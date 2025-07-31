UPDATE: Starks man convicted of shooting at children playing hide-and-seek

A Starks man was found guilty of shooting at children who were playing hide-and-seek near his home.

David V. Doyle, 60, was found guilty during a bench trial of two counts aggravated assault with a firearm and one count aggravated battery.

Back in 2023, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies told us that Doyle shot multiple times at children who were running away from his house, where they had been playing hide-and-seek. One of the children, a 14-year-old girl, was shot in the back of the head.

According to a release at the time, deputies said they learned that several children were playing hide and seek in the area, and were hiding on the property of a neighbor of Doyle's. Doyle allegedly told deputies he saw shadows outside his house, so he got his gun and started shooting when he saw people running away. He told deputies he did not think he hit anyone.

“Today, justice was served.” said Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight. “David Doyle was held accountable for his reckless and violent actions. Shooting at unarmed children as they are fleeing your property is both morally indefensible and criminally unacceptable. The evidence was clear and today’s verdict reflects that. We are grateful to the Court for recognizing the seriousness of this case and we hope this verdict brings peace to the victims and their families. Our office will continue to fight for innocent citizens in Calcasieu Parish and hold violent offenders like David Doyle accountable.”

Sentencing for Doyle will be held October 24, 2025 before Judge Robert Wyatt, a release from the DA's office says.

Chief of Litigation Charles Robinson and Assistant District Attorney Patricia Beasley prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. CPSO Detective Lauren Manuel was the lead investigator on this case.