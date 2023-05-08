Watch Now
Man booked, accused of shooting teen girl as she ran away

Posted at 10:35 AM, May 08, 2023
Calcaiseu Parish Sheriff's deputies booked a Starks man after he allegedly shot a teenage girl who was running away from his house.

David V. Doyle, 58, was booked with aggravated battery; 4 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm; and illegal discharge of a firearm.

A 14-year-old girl was shot in the back of the head, deputies said.

The investigation began early on Sunday, when deputies were called to a home in Starks.

According to a release, deputies learned that several children were playing hide and seek in the area, and were hiding on the property of a neighbor of Doyle's. Doyle allegedly told deputies he saw shadows outside his house, so he got his gun and started shooting when he saw people running away. He told deputies he did not think he hit anyone.

The girl was transported to a hospital out of town to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing. CPSO Detective Lauren Manuel is the lead investigator on this case.

