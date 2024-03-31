Unrestrained Lake Charles woman dies in single-vehicle crash

LAKE CHARLES, La. — An unrestrained Lake Charles woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in Calcasieu Parish, as maintained by Louisiana State Police.

Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of LA Hwy 3020 (Opelousas Street) and Mitchell Drive shortly before 9:30 pm on March 30, 2024. The crash ultimately claimed the life of Tony Rebecca Hoyt, 47, of Lake Charles.

According to State Police, the initial investigation revealed that a 2000 Jeep SUV driven by Hoyt was westbound on LA 3020. For unknown reasons, Hoyt lost control of the vehicle and drove off the right edge of the roadway. After leaving the roadway, the Jeep struck a mailbox and then a culvert.

Hoyt, who was not properly restrained at the time, sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Troop D was notified shortly after 10 pm that Hoyt had succumbed to her injuries, authorities reported.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

"Wearing a seat belt is the single most effective thing people can do to minimize the risk of injury in the event of a crash," said TFC Derek Senegal. "Louisiana state law requires all occupants to be properly restrained in every seating position, day and night. It only takes 3 seconds. Always wear your seat belt. Every trip. Every time."

In 2024, Troop D has investigated three fatal crashes resulting in three deaths.