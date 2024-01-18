Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishCalcasieu Parish

Actions

TEMPORARY SCHOOL CLOSURE: W.T. Henning Elementary

W.T. HENNING ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
CALCASIEU PARISH SCHOOLS
W.T. HENNING ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Posted at 4:57 AM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 06:39:43-05

SULPHUR, La. — W.T. Henning Elementary School in Calcasieu Parish will be closed Thursday, January 18 following the bursting of a pipe, according to school officials.

Water is temporarily shut off to the school while necessary repairs are made. School staff say they will notify families later on Thursday with an update as to whether school will be open again on Friday.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.