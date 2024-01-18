TEMPORARY SCHOOL CLOSURE: W.T. Henning Elementary

SULPHUR, La. — W.T. Henning Elementary School in Calcasieu Parish will be closed Thursday, January 18 following the bursting of a pipe, according to school officials.

Water is temporarily shut off to the school while necessary repairs are made. School staff say they will notify families later on Thursday with an update as to whether school will be open again on Friday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel