Sulphur Police investigating domestic incident before officer-involved shooting

UPDATE:

Louisiana State Police are continuing their investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

As we reported, the shooting took place in Sulphur on July 11, 2024, and claimed the life of 37-year-old Mark Hayden Jr.

State Police tell us that a preliminary investigation revealed officers with the Sulphur Police Department responded to a domestic incident involving Hayden.

Before officers arrived, Hayden left the scene. Officers eventually located him later that day.

It was during that encounter that Hadyen sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains active.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead at the scene.

No officers were harmed.

LSP says this happened just after 6 p.m. in the 600 block of South Kent Street Thursday. No identity as been released yet.

The incident began just before 3 p.m. when officers were dispatched to a disturbance, acccording to a post on the Sulphur Police Department's Facebook page, which you can find here. Once officers arrived, they say a possibly-armed man ran off.

Sulphur officers say that's when perimeters were set, and a search began for the suspect. Officers report finding him just after 5:20 p.m. in a nearby shed. After some struggle, shots were fired, resulting in the man being fatally shot.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information, pictures, or videos is urged to contact LSP Troop D detectives.

You may do so anonymously through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system at lsp.org, or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

KATC will update this article with more information as it comes in.