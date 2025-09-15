Governor Landry attends groundbreaking for $17.5B LNG project in Calcasieu Parish

CALCASIE PARISH — Gov. Jeff Landry was in Calcasieu Parish today for the groundbreaking of what officials are calling the largest foreign investment in Louisiana history.

Louisiana LNG, a $17.5 billion natural gas export facility near Carlyss, is led by Australia-based Woodside Energy. The project is located on more than 1,200 acres along the Calcasieu River.

According to company officials, construction already employs about 900 workers. The first phase is more than 20% complete, with production expected to begin in 2029.

Landry said the facility will boost Louisiana’s role in global energy exports while creating jobs and supporting long-term economic growth.