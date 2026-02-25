McDonald’s to debut Big Arch Burger, its most calorie-dense yet, March 3

If you dine at McDonald’s locations abroad, you may spot menu items unavailable in the United States. Canadians, for example, have been enjoying the Big Arch Burger for more than a year.

Starting March 3, the popular hamburger will debut in U.S. restaurants.

McDonald’s describes the Big Arch Burger as combining some of the best elements of a Big Mac with the meatiness of a Quarter Pounder with Cheese. It features three slices of white cheddar cheese, crispy and slivered onions, Big Arch sauce, two larger beef patties and a sesame seed bun.

The Big Arch sauce is slightly different from Big Mac sauce. While Big Mac sauce is mayonnaise-based, Big Arch sauce has more of a tomato base.

Although McDonald’s said the burger would be available nationwide beginning March 3, some locations have already started selling it.

Jill McDonald, McDonald’s executive vice president, said during a recent investor call that the burger has performed well overseas.

“It’s shown strong traction across several markets. Customers are responding to this delicious, more satisfying burger that meets their demand for something heartier while still feeling distinctly McDonald’s,” she said.

The Big Arch Burger is McDonald’s most calorie-dense burger to date, with 1,020 calories. By comparison, a Big Mac has 580 calories, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese has 520, and a regular cheeseburger has 300.