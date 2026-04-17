Introducing Nutella Peanut, the company's first new flavor in 60 years

Nutella is offering its first new flavor in more than 60 years.

The new spread is called Nutella Peanut. As the name implies, it puts the brand's signature hazelnuts in the back seat while roasted peanuts take center stage.

The company said it otherwise keeps the spread's creamy cocoa taste.

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"Honestly, when a jar of Nutella goes viral floating in space, you start to feel like anything is possible. So naturally our next move as a brand was dropping our first new flavor innovation in over 60 years," said Noah Szporn, Senior Vice President of Spreads, Ferrero North America, in a press release. "Nutella Peanut delivers the same creamy experience fans know and love, now blended with the irresistible taste of roasted peanuts."

The company said fans had been asking for this flavor combination in particular.

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Nutella Peanut is available nationwide.

The company said it will host a special pop-up in New York City to celebrate its new flavor on Lafayette Street, May 16 and May 17.