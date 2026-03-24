From Target to Taco Bell: The race to win over value-driven shoppers

The high cost of groceries, gas and utilities continues to strain household budgets, but some major retailers are signaling relief at the checkout lane.

In March, Target announced 5% to 20% price reductions on 3,000 items in categories like apparel, home, shoes, baby items and pantry staples.

"Busy families are thinking about value as they begin to update their homes and wardrobes for spring," said Cara Sylvester, Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer.

In an earnings call, Kroger's CEO, Greg Foran, said lower prices for customers is a top priority. Foran said the company hopes to make reduced prices a reality by trimming costs behind the scenes.

"Middle of a price war"

These moves are big wins for consumers. They're also a way for stores to stand out in a competitive retail landscape.

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"Amazon of course, they have their big spring sale that is coming up. Walmart is focusing heavily on low prices," said Stephanie Carls, retail insights expert at RetailMeNot.

Brett Rose, CEO of United National Consumer Suppliers, said while there's a huge appetite for lower prices, retailers like Target are "in the middle of a price war," and having to compete in a crowded field of discount retailers from ALDI to Dollar Tree, to Marshalls and T.J. Maxx.

He said Target is keeping budget-conscious consumers in mind but warns its price reductions are also a "bit of a marketing ploy."

"They're using it as a doorbuster," Rose said. "Maybe they're lowering prices on something that isn't high volume, but you're coming in, and while you're there, by the way, you're getting pens, papers, notebook, a card."



Focus on essential spending

According to Carls, retailers' current and future price adjustments say a lot about how people are spending their money.



"People are still spending, but they are taking more time before they are actually hitting that buy button or putting things in their cart and checking out," she said. "Target is usually a good read on that middle-of-the-road shopper."



Target is coming out of a 2.5% holiday quarter decline. With Black Friday shopping happening as early as July in recent years, Target's investment in lower prices could actually be a way to kick off a strong holiday shopping season.

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"End of Q1, they're getting ahead, because the end of Q2, we're in the holidays," Rose pointed out.

Price reductions are not limited to stores. A number of restaurants are taking a similar approach to winning over customers. Restaurants like Taco Bell, Wendy's, Panera Bread and Domino's have all launched value meals or introduced affordable menu items to stay competitive.

Carls added that lower prices are only useful to consumers who don't overspend. If you're planning a purchase, take advantage of lower prices. But don't spend money on what you don't need.

"A small price drop doesn't suddenly make this a smart buy," she said. "A deal only works if it lines up with your life."