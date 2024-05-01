Dave & Buster's to allow wagering on arcade games

Will you soon be able to bet on that friendly game of Pop-A-Shot?

Lucra Sports announced Tuesday it will partner with restaurant and arcade chain Dave & Buster's "gamification services" at locations throughout the U.S.

Lucra says its platform "allows for the ability to compete for real money on activities that a user participates in themselves." Lucra added that the platform will allow "loyalty members to digitally compete with each other, earn rewards, and unlock exclusive perks while competing with friends at Dave & Buster’s."

Lucra says the platform is allowed to operate in 43 states and is generally permitted for those ages 18 and up. It is more widely legal than traditional sports betting, as it involves skill rather than luck.

“We’re thrilled to work with Lucra to bring this exciting new gaming platform to our customers,” said Simon Murray, senior vice president of entertainment and attractions at Dave & Buster’s. “This new partnership gives our loyalty members real-time, unrivaled gaming experiences, and reinforces our commitment to continuing to elevate our customer experience through innovative, cutting-edge technology.”

The platform will be available through Dave & Buster's app. Dave & Buster's has 164 locations in North America, but it is unclear exactly how many of them will have the service available.

After its stock value plummeted during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dave & Buster's stock has since regained its pre-pandemic value.