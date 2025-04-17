How Trump's tariffs are shaping the auto market landscape

President Donald Trump has indicated he may pause his administration’s recently implemented 25% tariffs on imported vehicles and parts, which took effect earlier this month. This potential halt has propelled global stock markets upward this week, but leaves automakers in a challenging position as they adapt to these changes.

The auto market is driven by reliability, safety, and affordability, but the president’s tariffs are prompting manufacturers to rethink their strategies to capture consumer interest and spending.

“I think what we’re seeing out of the gate here is a lot of the domestics want to establish themselves as very good value,” said Tyson Jominy, vice president of data and analytics at J.D. Power.

In a rush to beat the tariffs, American consumers flocked to dealerships prior to their implementation. Ford reported a 5% sales increase in its first-quarter report, with a remarkable 19% surge in March alone. Meanwhile, Cox Automotive noted a 27% rise in visits to Kelley Blue Book, and Dealer.com reported a 54% spike in users searching for the best deals on new vehicles.

As consumer behavior shifts, manufacturers are working to differentiate their brands.

“Certainly the tariffs are yet another challenge for automakers to stand out and alter their brand perception in consumers’ minds,” Jominy explained.

A recent Cox Automotive analysis revealed that the 25% tariff will affect nearly 80% of vehicles priced under $30,000, including popular models like the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, Chevy Trailblazer, and Nissan Sentra.

In response to the tariffs, some automakers have already launched sales discounts and price assurance programs. Ford announced employee pricing for all U.S. customers through June 2, while companies like Mitsubishi and Volvo are cutting back on incentives as they brace for potential financial strain from the tariffs.

Jominy warns that if the tariffs are not repealed, they could have long-lasting effects on the automotive industry.

“We may see some brands have to leave the U.S., resulting in fewer options for consumers and possibly changing market dynamics,” he said.

