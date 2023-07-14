Body of Missing Boater Found in Vermilion Bay on Thursday

The body of 53-year-old fisherman Matt Montz was found in the Vermilion Bay on Thursday morning, according to Acadian Search and Rescue.

Jeffery Istre, Director of Acadian Search and Rescue said he was notified to discontinue the two-day search this morning because Matt's body was found.

"We haven't launched today," Istre said. "We've been told to stand down by LWDF [Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries] and we're waiting on further instructions from them."

At approximately one o'clock this afternoon, Matt's daughter, Lauren Montz made a Facebook post stating, "After two days of searching Vermilion Bay, my father has been found. His body is at peace and we are absolutely crushed. We appreciate all the prayers. We know that we will get through this. Hug your family extra tight tonight for us."

According to Matt's family, he was last seen on Tuesday afternoon before taking his boat out on the water.

Family members told KATC they became worried when Matt did not respond to their text messages.

Matt's boat was found on Wednesday morning near Cypremort Point State Park, but the U.S. Coast Guard and helicopter crews were still searching for him at the time.

Experts from the Acadian Search and Rescue said inland waters like the Vermilion Bay can be extremely difficult to navigate, even for advanced swimmers.

"Vermilion Bay is like a wash tab," Istre said. "You know currents go in and out, around and around and some swirl around and Vermilion Bay is actually very dangerous...They're unpredictable sometimes."

If you are driving on riding on a boat in the Vermilion Bay, Istre encourages boaters to take precaution.

"Wear your life jackets," Istre said. "Always, wear your life jacket. Even though you think you're a good swimmer...Wearing a life jacket is the best thing thing you can do on a boat...Keep one hand for you and one hand for the boat."

