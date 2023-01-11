Watch Now
Benefits of having a doula during or after pregnancy

Maternal Health
Scarlett Abshire, who has been a doula for 10 years says a doula is beneficial to woman by having someone there to advocate for you, coach you during pregnancy, and even provide emotional support.

Scarlett Abshire and Taylor Landry, have been friends since the 2nd grade.

Landry had her first child at 16 and with their lifelong friendship Abshire was the doula.

"I'm defiantly an advocate on free birthing, having doulas, knowing all your rights as a woman, and in labor and giving birth and hospitals and things." said Taylor Landry.

Landry has 5 children and during all pregnancies Abshire was her doula.

A doula may be able to come over to your home and wash dishes, clean up your home, and have a more personable connection with someone during or after pregnancy and Abshire did just that and helped Landry through post-partum depression.

"Postpartum depression for me it was you know, the lack of energy, the lack of not wanting to do anything and sometimes, I might get emotional because it still that's one thing about post-partum depression it still affects you from years and years and years."

According to Abshire doulas also meal prep, do laundry, help the mother breastfeed or bottle feed, and offer massages as well.

"If you are able to have one, to afford one, I would say do it because it would be good for your mental health as you go through pregnancy. said, Todgie Vu, who used a doula for 2 pregnancies

Doulas are not medical doctors and do not have medical degrees, but what they do have is patience, understanding and they will become part of your village during and after pregnancy.

