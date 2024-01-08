Acadiana schools dismissing early due to severe weather threat

Some schools have decided to dismiss early on Monday January 8, due to the threat of possible severe weather in Acadiana.

See the list below. It will be updated as more schools announce early dismissals.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Due to the threat of severe weather, all St. Martin Parish schools will dismiss at 12:00 PM on Monday, January 8, 2024.

All afternoon activities have been cancelled.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Due to the threat of severe weather, LPSS will dismiss students early on Monday, January 8, 2024. Please review the list of schools carefully to see the dismissal times:

11:30 a.m. Dismissal Time

● High Schools, including:

● David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy

● Lerosen Preparatory School

12:15 p.m. Dismissal Time

● All Elementary Schools, excluding

○ Alice Boucher Elementary School

○ J. Wallace James Elementary School

○ Truman Early Childhood Education Center

● This does include:

○ Milton Elementary /Middle School

○ Myrtle Place Elementary French Immersion Academy

○ Early College Academy (ECA) - no buses running

○ SOAR Program- no buses running

1:00 p.m. Dismissal Time

● All Middle Schools, including the following Elementary Schools:

○ Alice Boucher Elementary School

○ J. Wallace James Elementary School

○ Truman Early Childhood Education Center

Other Important Dismissal Announcements

● Edward J. Sam Accelerated School - the second session is canceled today

● W. D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center - students attending the second half of the day will stay at their base school

Buses will be sent to the schools at the dismissal times listed above to return students home. Parents are able to pick up students who are car riders, but will not be permitted to pick students up prior to the posted dismissal time.

If your child attends after-care, students will be dismissed at the times listed above. Please make arrangements for student pick up.

All afternoon activities, such as after-school care, tutoring, sporting events & extracurricular activities, have been canceled.

LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Lafayette Christian Academy will follow an early dismissal schedule on Monday, Jan 8. Students will follow their Friday dismissal times.

