Sandbags available for residents of Iberia Parish

Due to the potential chance of heavy rains during the next couple of days, Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard would like to announce that sand and sandbags are available at the following locations:

• B.O.M Fire Station

• Grand Marais Fire Station

• Coteau Fire Station

• Rynella Fire Station

• Delcambre City Barn

• Loreauville Park

• Lydia Fire Station

Shovels will not be provided and residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags.

If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 364-8474.