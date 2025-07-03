Acadiana Boil Orders

Here's our list of boil order annoucements, arranged by date:

July 3, 2025

The boil advisory issued for Turkey Creek Water System has been lifted for the residents on Johnson’s Ln effective July 3, 2025. Water is safe for consumption.

Town of Basile: Advisory for the water line break on Bearcat Road and Fiddle Road has been lifted.

Grand Prairie East Side Water Customers:

Water service will be temporarily interrupted for the next few hours from Francis Road to the end of the system going southeast on Hwy 363 & Hwy 103. This will include all adjacent roads.

⚠️ Once this work is complete, all affected areas will be under a BOIL ADVISORY until further notice. ⚠️

We truly appreciate your patience and understanding as we complete this necessary work. We do understand how this can affect your day, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Please announce for Town of Basile:

There is a busted water main on Log Cabin Road this morning. Our crew is on site to compete the repair, once all utility companies have marked their lines.

All residents living on Log Cabin Road will be under a boil advisory until water samples have cleared.

There's a boil order in place for a big chunk of central Lafayette; here's our story on that.