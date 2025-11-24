WWII veteran celebrates 100th Birthday with honors and proclamations

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Family, friends, and veterans gathered on Sunday to celebrate a major milestone for Prigeon Fontenot, a World War II veteran who turned 100 years old.

Fontenot, a Private First Class in the United States Army, was born on November 23, 1925, in Rayne. He joined the military as a teenager and later served overseas in France and Germany, where he and his fellow soldiers often found themselves “dodging bullets.”

Surrounded by several generations of his family, Fontenot reflected on reaching a century of life.

“I don’t feel a day old,” he said.“I feel the same way I did 10… 50 years ago.” Throughout his life, Fontenot has been known for his love of horseback riding, a passion that he had to let go after multiple medical procedures. His family says he still participates in Christmas parades and insists on riding on his own.

Honors and Proclamations

Fontenot’s 100th birthday was marked with several official recognitions:

The American Legion Post 77 in Rayne issued a proclamation declaring Sunday, November 23, 2025, as “Prigeon Fontenot Day.”

Rayne Mayor Charles E. “Chuck” Robichaux issued a proclamation honoring Fontenot’s service and longevity.



U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy and Congressman Clay Higgins each presented proclamations acknowledging his dedication to the nation.



Fontenot was also recognized as the oldest living member of both the American Legion and the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) organizations.

A Legacy Built Over a Century

Though many of his fellow soldiers have passed, Fontenot says he’s grateful to celebrate with the family he raised and the community that continues to honor him.

Those who know Fontenot say his strength, humility, and character have defined his century of life.

Dr. John LeLeux , who attended the celebration, said Fontenot represents the very best of American values.

“He lives up to the kind of man we should all want to be. He’s a hero — he fought for our country.”

Retired U.S. Veteran and radio personality with 94.9FM, Thomas Benoit said seeing Fontenot reach 100 gives him inspiration for his own life.

“I think I can make it to that point one day.”

Even after several medical procedures, his family says he hasn’t given up the hobby that brings him joy.

Blaine DuPont with American Legion Post 77 says Fontenot’s spirit hasn’t slowed down.

“He still rides in the Christmas parades at this age —and he tells us to let him do it by himself.”

When asked about the secret to living 100 years, he kept his advice simple:

“Nothing in particular… just live a normal life.”