What's Your Story: The Sweetest Corner

ACADIA PARISH — When asked, “What’s your story?” Simone Dogie, co-owner of Louisiana Gift and Bath and Hayden’s Corner, an ice cream shop and nonprofit organization, sums it up in one word: “family.”

Dogie’s journey is personal, rooted in her brother Hayden Ruffner’s battle with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

"He’s a big part of my story," she explains.

This personal connection inspired the creation of Hayden’s Corner, aimed at giving back to St. Jude families who are currently undergoing treatments for osteosarcoma.

The concept for Louisiana Gift and Bath began as a coping mechanism for Dogie and her mother during Hayden’s treatment.

“During Hayden’s diagnosis, my mom and I were really looking for an outlet. so we started making soaps, candles and bath bombs and we started bringing in other local vendors and Louisiana Gift and Bath came about” Dogie states.

Despite the challenges posed by his illness, Ruffner defied the odds by graduating from LSUE and now works alongside Dogie.

"I’ve grown to be even closer to my siblings and my faith and have that longing to help others," Dogie shares. And she isn’t alone in her pursuit to help, as she’s often surrounded by her two young children Liam and Cali, "They join me in the shop almost every day to get some ice cream!" Dogie says.

Balancing her roles as a parent and business co-owner, Dogie says she’s discovered joy in her daily routine.

"The plus is that I get to come here and have some ice cream every day, so it makes it all a little worth it”.