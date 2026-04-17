What’s Your Story: The legacy of “Big G” in Church Point

ACADIA PARISH — Martin “Big G” Guillory has spent decades building both businesses and a name in Church Point, creating a legacy rooted in perseverance, entrepreneurship, and community involvement.

“For me to tell you my whole story it would probably take us six months,” Guillory said.

After sitting down with him, that statement quickly begins to make sense. Guillory’s story dates back to his childhood in Church Point, where opportunities were limited. As a Black student in the sixth grade, he was told there was no high school for him to attend and was encouraged to find work instead.

“‘You might as well quit and go get you a job’ and Mr.Moton, that’s what I did,” Guillory said.

By age 16, Guillory was driving trucks. A year later, he launched his first business hauling hay, an experience that introduced him to entrepreneurship and set the tone for the rest of his life.

“There ain't nothing you can't do unless you tell yourself you can’t do it, you can do anything you put your mind to,” Guillory said.

That mindset led Guillory to pursue a wide range of ventures over the years. He owned and operated seven nightclubs beginning in the early 1970s, a chapter of his life that helped earn him the nickname “Big G,” a name that still resonates across the community today.

“If you ask anybody around here Black or White, where Martin Guillory lives, they don’t know Martin Guillory, everybody knows Big G,” he said.

Guillory’s influence extended beyond business. In 1979, he ran for sheriff, motivated by a desire to see more representation in his community.

“Look,like the only place our people can work is if you're either in jail or you’re watching the people that are in jail,” Guillory said.

Although he did not win the race, Guillory remained engaged in public service, working on political campaigns and alongside notable figures.

“In the meantime I worked for governor Edwin Edwards, in his campaign, I worked for Dave Treen in his campaign, I think when I made my real mark was when I knew that I could help people,” Guillory said.

His work also extended into less visible but essential roles within the community. Guillory entered the portable toilet business in the 1970s, helping support local events such as the Buggy Festival and continuing to provide services for festivals across the area.

Throughout the interview, Guillory shared photos, plaques, and awards collected over the years, each representing a different chapter of his involvement in Acadia Parish.

“I needed Acadia Parish but Acadia Parish needed me more,” Guillory said.

At 79 years old, Guillory continues to reflect on a life defined not just by business success, but by a consistent effort to contribute to the community around him.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.