Vehicle Fire Closes Eastbound I-10 Near Mile Marker 86 in Rayne

ACADIA PARISH — A vehicle fire has closed the eastbound lanes of I-10 near mile marker 86, creating significant traffic delays. The closure affects traffic moving towards Lafayette, with local authorities on the scene working to manage the fire and clear the roadway.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes, as it’s unclear when the eastbound lanes will reopen. Traffic congestion is growing, and backups could last for several hours.

No injuries have been reported at this time, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is providing updates for travelers, and emergency responders are actively addressing the situation.