UPDATE: Suspect in Rayne shooting turns himself in

A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting has turned himself in to police.

Andre Marcus Da Waun Sinegal, 32, also known as "Poss," turned himself in to authorities at the Acadia Parish jail Monday night.

Police had been looking for him since the shooting, which happened in Rayne last week.

He was booked with second-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, domestic abuse aggravated assault with a firearm with child endangerment, felony theft and home invasion.

Sinegal is accused in the slaying of Marcus Coleman, 23, who ws shot early Wednesday in the 1000 block of Noon Street. Police say the shooting happened during a fight "over a romantic interest."

They were called to the home and found Coleman suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen; he was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.