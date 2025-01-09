UPDATE: State Fire Marshal gives update on fatal fire investigation

As State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue their investigation into the cause of a deadly house fire in Church Point, new information about the investigation is being released.

According to a release, preliminary autopsy results released by the Acadia Parish Coroner's Office indicate Isaiah Harrison, 34 of Pennsylvania, died from smoke inhalation. The fire happened on January 2, at a house on Mire Highway near Higginbotham Highway.

"While deputies continue exploring all possible causes of this fire, they have been unable to rule out an electrical malfunction related to evidence of improper wiring associated with unauthorized power utilities access," the release states. "However, deputies are continuing to collect and evaluate information being provided on this case from the community. Deputies have and are also continuing to be engaged with the victim's family to keep them informed of the progress of the investigation."

The release states that, unfortunately, investigators confirm this home did not have working smoke alarms.

"Smoke alarms can be the difference between life and death as they provide early warning to a fire emergency.

If you need help accessing a working smoke alarm for your home, Operation Save-A-Life can help. Contact your local fire department to request a free installation or register for a free smoke alarm installation at lasfm.org," the release states.