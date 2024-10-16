UPDATE: One dead, NTSB investigation underway in Acadia Parish plane crash

Federal officials are investigating a plane crash that left one person dead near Church Point on Tuesday.

An NTSB spokesperson confirms the agency is investigating the crash of a Rans S12S, which happened around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

An NTSB investigator is en route to the scene and is expected to arrive this evening. Once on site, the investigator will begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft. The aircraft will then be recovered to a secure facility for further evaluation, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office was able to confirm that one person died, but had no other information to release yet.

The NTSB is asking that any witnesses to the accident or those who have surveillance video or other information that could be relevant to the investigation to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.

Here are some details from NTSB about how the investigation will work:

During the on-scene phase of the investigative process, the NTSB does not determine or speculate about the cause of the accident.

The NTSB has no role in the release of the identities of accident victims and/or the extent and number of injuries nor does it release the identities of those injured or killed; that’s handled by local authorities.

NTSB investigations involve three primary areas: the pilot, the aircraft and the operating environment. As part of this process, investigators will gather the following information and records:



Flight track data

Recordings of any air traffic control communications

Aircraft maintenance records

Weather forecasts and actual weather and lighting conditions around the time of the accident

Pilot’s license, ratings and recency of flight experience

72-hour background of the pilot to determine if there were any issues that could have affected the pilot’s ability to safety operate the flight

Witness statements

Electronic devices that could contain information relevant to the investigation

Any available surveillance video, including from doorbell cameras

A preliminary report will be available within 30 days. The preliminary report will contain factual information gathered during the initial phase of the investigation. A probable cause of the crash along with any contributing factors will be detailed in the final report, which is expected in 12-24 months.