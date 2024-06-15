UPDATE: One arrested after deputy-involved shooting in Crowley

CROWLEY, La. — An arrest has been made in connection with the deputy-involved shooting that happened last week in Crowley.

On June 3, 2024, detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) to investigate a deputy-involved shooting in Crowley. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Jacob Richard, 52, of Rayne, officials report.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Richard, who was wanted on several felony charges, was spotted by two APSO deputies on South Avenue H. A short foot chase ensued as the deputies attempted to arrest Richard. During the arrest, Richard stabbed and injured both deputies with a knife, resulting in one deputy discharging their service weapon and striking Richard, according to Louisiana State Police.

Richard was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Upon his release, he was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail by APSO on several outstanding warrants. The injured deputies were also treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and subsequently released, authorities say.

On June 12, 2024, Louisiana State Police detectives booked Richard on two counts of Attempted Murder of a Police Officer. The investigation remains ongoing.