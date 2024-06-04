State Police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Crowley; three injured

CROWLEY, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Crowley that left three people injured.

According to State Police, on June 3, 2024, at around 5 pm, detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office to investigate a deputy-involved shooting in the area of South Avenue H and Magnolia Street.

One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. Two deputies also sustained non-life-threatening injuries, officials report.

Investigators are working to process the scene and gather additional information.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact LSP Detectives. Citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting File a Report [speed-online.dps.la.gov], or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.