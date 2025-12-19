UPDATE: Lineman injured in Rayne is conscious

RAYNE — UPDATE: The City of Rayne has posted an update on the lineman who was injured on Thursday.

"Please continue to pray for our Electric Department. We received word that our lineman is conscious and off the ventilator," the Facebook post states.

On Thursday, we reported that a Rayne city employee was hospitalized after being shocked while working at an Entergy substation Thursday morning, according to city officials.

The incident happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. at the Entergy substation near Third Street. LUS crews were seen at the site after emergency responders worked to assist the injured employee.

Rayne Mayor Chuck Robichaux said the employee, a city lineman, was working on the electrical grid and using a ladder when the incident occurred. The accident also caused the city to lose power for several hours.

“I got a call shortly after 11:30 that our lineman had an injury at our substation,” Robichaux said.

Robichaux said the lineman was wearing all required safety equipment at the time of the incident and is not new to the job.

“Accidents do happen. He had the safety precautions, but things happen,” Robichaux said.

The mayor described the employee as experienced and well respected.

“He’s an experienced lineman and a pretty good lineman, and we’re praying for the best,” Robichaux said.

The employee was airlifted to a hospital in New Orleans, where he is expected to begin recovery. The employee’s condition has not been released.

Power has been restored to the City of Rayne.

The City of Rayne is experiencing a major power outage.

Crews are enroute to make repairs and restore power.

Some schools are affected, but no closures have been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.