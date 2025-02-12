Unrestrained Morse woman killed in crash on LA 92

ACADIA PARISH — A two-vehicle crash in Acadia Parish claimed the life of a Morse woman Monday afternoon, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 92 (W Whitney Street) near Everglade Road. Troopers say 50-year-old Cora Barrios was driving west on LA 92 when she slowed to turn onto Everglade Road. Another vehicle traveling behind her failed to slow down and crashed into the rear of her SUV.

Authorities say Barrios was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. She suffered serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died. The driver of the second vehicle, who was properly restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Standard toxicology samples were collected from both drivers as the investigation continues.

State Police remind drivers that seat belts significantly reduce the risk of severe injury or death in crashes. They also warn that distracted, inattentive, and reckless driving remain leading causes of crashes across Louisiana.