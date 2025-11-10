"Undrivable": Acadia Parish urges state to repair Highway 1096

ACADIA PARISH — A two-mile stretch of Highway 1096 in Rayne has become a major safety concern for drivers and residents who rely on it every day — and Acadia Parish leaders say it’s now past the point of patchwork.

The roadway, which connects Highways 90, 95, and 98 and serves as a frequent I-10 detour route, has deteriorated to the point where sections are missing pavement entirely. Parish officials say it’s unsafe for everyday traffic, including school buses, farm equipment, and commuters traveling between Lafayette and Crowley.

“It’s a shortcut for three different major state highways,” said Acadia Parish Police Jury President Beau Petitjean, who also represents District 5. "The condition of the road is unsafe — it’s almost undrivable. There are pieces of the road not there where there should be a road, and there’s no shoulder for drivers who have to pull off."

Petitjean sent an urgent request letter on October 31 to House Speaker Phillip DeVillier and State Rep. Chance Henry, asking for state assistance to reconstruct the two-mile section of W. Soldier Road and N. Riceland Road. Residents also submitted a petition with more than 50 signatures, backing the request and urging the state to move quickly.

“We included that petition with the letter because it shows there are real people affected,” Petitjean said. “It’s not just me requesting it — it’s families, farmers, and school bus drivers who use this road every day," Petitjean said.

Rep. Henry personally drove the route within 24 hours of receiving the letter, then contacted the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) to initiate a review. Now, DOTD’s executive director of highway construction, Eric Chasson, has confirmed that an engineer is being assigned to begin design and engineering work for the project.

“In two years of serving in parish government, I’ve never seen a response that quick,” Petitjean said. “We have to thank Representative Henry, Speaker DeVillier, and DOTD for acting fast."

Residents say the road’s current condition is taking a toll on vehicles and equipment. Some have reported damage to tires, trailers, and even engine mounts from hitting deep holes.

“You don’t ride in your lane — you ride on the yellow line because it’s so bad on the sides,” said Stacy Ancelet, a farmer who lives along the highway. “You hit these bad holes, and it knocks your tire off the rim, not even going fast."