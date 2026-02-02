‘They’re Like Family’: the Council on Aging brings connection to Acadia Parish seniors

ACADIA PARISH — The Acadia Parish Council on Aging offers a wide range of services for local seniors, from transportation and outreach programs to community centers where older adults can gather and socialize.

But for seniors who are homebound, one program serves as a vital connection to the outside world: Meals on Wheels.

“You’re helping a lot of people — people that cannot get out of bed, wheelchairs, can’t walk, they’re on oxygen,” said Carmelita Menard, one of the Council on Aging's clients.

Polly Hanks has been delivering meals for the program for eight years. She says the job allows her to combine her love of cooking, driving and caring for others — all while building relationships with the people she serves.

“I love being in the kitchen. I love serving the food, and I love the people I work with,” Hanks said. “I also like getting on the road and doing my route because everyone is so special to me, and they’re all like family.”

Those connections are especially important for clients who may go some time without seeing someone.

“If it wouldn’t be for Miss Polly, I’d go days before I’d see anybody,” said Judy Gatte, a meal delivery client. “People like to stay to themselves around here.”

Another recipient, Carmelita Menard, says the daily visits help combat isolation for seniors in her apartment complex.

“I just like to have fun,” Menard said, adding that the interaction with drivers and staff was something she felt she was missing before receiving services.

Management at the Council on Aging says those check-ins are just as important as the meals themselves — particularly during bad weather, when seniors are less likely to leave their homes.

“When it’s colder, they don’t really want to get out as much,” said Shannon Mayfield, the council’s human resources director. “If it’s raining or something, we don’t want them to slip and fall, so we make sure we’re paying attention.”

Through Meals on Wheels, the Council on Aging not only delivers food, but also peace of mind — ensuring seniors across Acadia Parish are nourished, safe, and not forgotten.