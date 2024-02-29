SLCC plans career fairs in Crowley and Abbeville

South Louisiana Community College (SLCC) is planning two career fairs in March.

The Crowley Campus Career Fair, hosted by SLCC Career Services, is set for Tuesday, March 5th, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and will be held at the Crowley Campus.

The career fair is open to all students and the public, providing an exceptional opportunity to explore future career pathways within various healthcare fields. Attendees will have the chance to engage with representatives from esteemed companies and organizations.

To get more information, interested individuals can visit solacc.edu/career-success/services [solacc.edu]. For further information or assistance, please contact SLCC Career Services at careertransfer@solacc.edu or call 337-521-6984.

The Crowley Fair will be focused on the healthcare industry and the Abbeville Fair will be more generic.

The Abbeville Campus Career Fair, hosted by SLCC Career Services, is scheduled for Wednesday, March 13th, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Abbeville Campus.

Open to all students and the public, the career fair offers attendees a valuable opportunity to explore potential career avenues within their respective fields. Representatives from various companies and organizations will be present to engage with participants.

