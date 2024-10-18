Watch Now
Shooting under investigation on Dejean circle in Crowley by police

ACADIA PARISH — Authorities are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Dejean Circle in Crowley. Officers responded to the scene following reports of gunfire in the neighborhood late Thursday night.

Details remain limited as officers work to gather information from witnesses and neighbors in the area. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

At this time, it is unclear if there are any victims or suspects in custody. Officers have blocked off the area as the investigation continues, and neighbors are advised to avoid the scene to allow law enforcement to safely conduct their work.

Police are asking for the community's help. If you have any information about the shooting, please contact the Crowley Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

